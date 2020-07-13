WATCHING FOR STRONG STORMS LATE TUESDAY

Clouds will be increasing later tonight, but the evening will stay clear. There’s a CHANCE of a shower or thunderstorm NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley late. You’ll notice an increase in humidity on Tuesday, due to a breezy south wind gusting to 25 mph. Skies will turn mostly cloudy. Storms will develop by the late afternoon into the evening, and they could be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Some of those storms may also bring heavy rainfall, and perhaps cause some localized flash flooding. Look for showers and thunderstorms to continue into Wednesday morning. The highest chance for rain during the day Wednesday will be from the Fox Valley towards the south and east.

Highs on Tuesday should still be in the low-to-mid 80s, but it will be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. The mugginess will continue through Wednesday, but it may not be quite as humid on Thursday. However, the heat is set to return then with highs back into the mid 80s. The heat and humidity will build for the weekend... highs should be in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. It will be feeling rather sticky as well with dew points into the 70s. Given the high heat and humidity, scattered afternoon storms can be expected both days this weekend. But, Thursday and Friday are both looking dry at this time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4'

WEDNESDAY: SW/SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clear evening, more clouds late. Slightly humid. Rain to the northwest. LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Breezy, becoming mostly cloudy. Muggy with scattered storms arriving LATE. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and storms... mainly SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and slightly humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with scattered late-day storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Hot and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.