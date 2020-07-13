TOASTY WARM TODAY... TURNING HUMID & STORMY AHEAD

High pressure in the Great Lakes is keeping our weather quiet for the time being. It’s also giving us a brief reprieve from the muggy air. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the seasonable lower 80s, with the upper-half of the 70s along the lakeshore. Other than some puffy clouds this afternoon, we’ll enjoy bright sunshine.

However, changes are coming soon... Clouds will be increasing later tonight. There’s a CHANCE of a shower or thunderstorm NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. The chances of wet weather goes up during the day Tuesday. You’ll also notice an increase in humidity too, due to a breezy south wind. Some of thunderstorms that are expected to arrive late tomorrow may bring heavy rainfall, and perhaps cause some flash flooding. Look for showers and thunderstorms to continue into Wednesday morning.

Even though it’s several days ahead, the weekend looks stormy at times too. Saturday and Sunday is also looking hot and humid, with inland high temperatures around 90 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm, but not that humid for mid-July. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Slightly humid. Late thunder NORTHWEST. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Heavy rain possible LATE. More humid and turning breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Muggy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Humidity increasing. HIGH: 86 LOW: 71

SATURDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Partly cloudy with late thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. More thunderstorms late or at night. HIGH: 90

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.