Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Waupaca County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two people were taken to hospitals.

At 1:52 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on Highway 10 eastbound near County Highway F in the Town of Weyauwega.

The investigation shows an eastbound vehicle was rear-ended by another eastbound vehicle.

The first vehicle went into the median and rolled several times. The driver was airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed for about an hour.

The crash is under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor. The Sheriff’s Office did not say which driver was suspected of being under the influence.

No names were released.

