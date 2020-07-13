Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash

Two people were taken to hospitals.
(MGN Image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Waupaca County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two people were taken to hospitals.

At 1:52 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on Highway 10 eastbound near County Highway F in the Town of Weyauwega.

The investigation shows an eastbound vehicle was rear-ended by another eastbound vehicle.

The first vehicle went into the median and rolled several times. The driver was airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed for about an hour.

The crash is under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor. The Sheriff’s Office did not say which driver was suspected of being under the influence.

No names were released.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory

Updated: 7 hours ago
The IndyCar doubleheader weekend at Road America came to a dramtic close with Rosenqvist's pass to win with 2 laps left Sunday

News

Event organizer hosts first vendor and craft show since March

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Many events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but there is one type of show starting to make a comeback.

News

Brussels Lions Club holds annual event amidst pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The yearly Belgian Days fundraiser is different this year.

News

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Shawano School Board passes resolution condemning social media post made by board member, asks for Grams’ resignation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Shawano School Board has unanimously passed a resolution condemning remarks made by a board member on social media, and also asks for the board member’s resignation.

News

Wisconsin DHS reports another 769 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
he Department of Health Services says another 769 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24-hour period. This comes after a three day stretch of the state consecutively setting records for the number of tests which were positive for the virus.

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

News

Consumer Alert: Face mask exemption cards, COVID-19 grant fund making rounds on social media

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
In this week’s Consumer Alert, Action 2 News has two items to warn you about.

News

2 men hospitalized following car fire

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials don’t yet know what started the fire.

News

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said they are searching for a known suspect.