“Patriotic Picnic” to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights

(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - An old-fashioned community picnic in August is raising money for Old Glory.

Old Glory Honor Flights taking veterans to see the war memorials in Washington, DC, are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, Old Glory Honor Flight’s executive director told Action 2 News they were losing roughly $100,000 a month in revenue they’d normally generate through fundraising.

“A Patriotic Picnic” fundraiser will be held Saturday, August 22, at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Doors open at 4 p.m. with events starting at 5. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

For $20 per person there will be a picnic-style dinner with soft drinks or a cash bar; bingo with prizes; a 50/50 raffle; movie snacks while you watch the documentary “Sijan,” about Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance P. Sijan of Wisconsin; and fireworks.

Admission is limited to allow everyone plenty of room for social distancing. Event organizers say they’ll have the entire ballpark and room for about 300 people. Face masks are encouraged.

