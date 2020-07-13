Oshkosh family holding lemonade stand for Children’s Hospital

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh family is hosting a lemonade stand to raise money for Children's Hospital in Milwaukee.

This is the second year the Oesterreich family is hosting the fundraiser. It is Monday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., at 1960 West Snell Road.

It’s very close to home for the family. Seven-year-old Lila has food allergies and a rare disease that causes white blood cells to show up in her esophagus, stomach and small intestine.

Lila undergoes procedures every few months.

Doctors at Children's Hospital were the first to recognize Lila's condition.

In 2019, the family held its first lemonade stand for Children's Hospital. They raised nearly $200. They hope this year's stand will bring in even more.

“It was last minute and pretty small last year, but I thought it would be something that I would do every year,” says Kiley Oesterreich. “So, this year we’re doing a little bit more advertising and I’m hoping it will be a little bit bigger and I’m hoping we won’t run out of lemonade this time.”

