Advertisement

Oshkosh family holding lemonade stand for Children’s Hospital

This is the second year the Oesterreich family is hosting the fundraiser
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh family is hosting a lemonade stand to raise money for Children's Hospital in Milwaukee.

This is the second year the Oesterreich family is hosting the fundraiser. It is Monday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., at 1960 West Snell Road.

CLICK HERE for more information.

It’s very close to home for the family. Seven-year-old Lila has food allergies and a rare disease that causes white blood cells to show up in her esophagus, stomach and small intestine.

Lila undergoes procedures every few months.

Doctors at Children's Hospital were the first to recognize Lila's condition.

In 2019, the family held its first lemonade stand for Children's Hospital. They raised nearly $200. They hope this year's stand will bring in even more.

“It was last minute and pretty small last year, but I thought it would be something that I would do every year,” says Kiley Oesterreich. “So, this year we’re doing a little bit more advertising and I’m hoping it will be a little bit bigger and I’m hoping we won’t run out of lemonade this time.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ordinance says the Milwaukee Health Department should fine businesses that don’t comply, but it doesn’t specify how outdoor spaces will be enforced.

News

Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed for about an hour.

Sports

Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory

Updated: 9 hours ago
The IndyCar doubleheader weekend at Road America came to a dramtic close with Rosenqvist's pass to win with 2 laps left Sunday

News

Event organizer hosts first vendor and craft show since March

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Many events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but there is one type of show starting to make a comeback.

Latest News

News

Brussels Lions Club holds annual event amidst pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The yearly Belgian Days fundraiser is different this year.

News

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night.

News

UPDATE: Shawano School Board passes resolution condemning social media post made by board member, asks for Grams’ resignation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Shawano School Board has unanimously passed a resolution condemning remarks made by a board member on social media, and also asks for the board member’s resignation.

News

Wisconsin DHS reports another 769 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
he Department of Health Services says another 769 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24-hour period. This comes after a three day stretch of the state consecutively setting records for the number of tests which were positive for the virus.

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

News

Consumer Alert: Face mask exemption cards, COVID-19 grant fund making rounds on social media

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
In this week’s Consumer Alert, Action 2 News has two items to warn you about.