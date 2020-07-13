Advertisement

Oneida Nation applauds Washington for dropping ‘racist’ logo

“The time has finally come after 50 years of fighting the racist naming of teams and mascots."
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation says it applauds the Washington NFL football team for dropping its name and logo Monday.

“The time has finally come after 50 years of fighting the racist naming of teams and mascots. One of the toughest battles has been won, the Washington Team has retired a racist name and mascot,” reads a statement from the tribe.

Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill says, “The Oneida Nation is a nation of strong families built upon our traditions and culture and a strong economy. We encourage the use of a good mind, a good heart and a strong fire. Today our fire within burns stronger and our minds and heart are full of hope that change for the better is coming to our nations.”

For decades, Oneida Nation’s mission has been to end the use of names and logos that mock the culture of Native Americans, according to the tribe.

Washington played the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last season. Oneida Nation produced a commercial that aired on the Lambeau Field scoreboard during halftime. The goal of the “I am Oneida” ad was to help educate people about why the tribe takes offense to Native American caricatures in sports.

I am Oneida

Check out our newest 30 second commercial: "Oneida Defines Who We Are." We are one, with our past, our future, one with peace, joy, and with all creation. We are big, small, young and old, we are light and dark, we are police, judges, nurses, and we are one with all creation. We are Oneida! Let's celebrate who we are with a good mind, a good heart and a strong fire. Ukwehu.we ni'i (I am Oneida)

Posted by Oneida Nation on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The Washington team on Monday announced that it would be retiring the mascot and logo. “Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspired our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

The team had been under pressure to make a change. Recently, sponsor FedEx threatened to pull signage from the team’s stadium if Washington did not drop the mascot.

