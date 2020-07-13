Advertisement

Northeast Wisconsin police get field force training

By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 60 officers from six Northeast Wisconsin police and sheriff’s agencies are now federally certified in how they respond to riots or even protests.

They began planning the special training last year to provide security at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, but it’s become increasingly important in the last few months.

On May 31 at a downtown Green Bay convenience store, peaceful protests ever the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Gunshots were fired. The store was looted. Officers were injured by rocks and bottles thrown at them. Squad cars sustained more than $16,000 in damage.

“It just turned, and that’s when they called us in to help out down by the Marathon station. So yeah, it can turn quickly,” Lt. Kevin Pawlak, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, said.

That’s what this training is for. The Brown County Mobile Field Force Unit, made up of officers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ashwaubenon Public Safety and De Pere Police are joining University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Manitowoc, Green Lake and Winnebago county officers for a three-day training program coordinated by FEMA and the Center for Domestic Preparedness.

All these agencies responded to either the gas station or planned protests in the days following in early June.

“I know our sheriff addressed the group, saying anything that’s low frequency but high stress situation, which a crowd or riot would be, those don’t get trained as often, so it is awesome that we’re getting it and fortunately we have a need for it right now,” Pawlak said.

They focus on de-escalation -- when to let protesters protest without stepping in, and then when they do need to intervene how to react if looting, injuries or damage to property begins.

“It’s all in a reaction to their behavior; it’s all behavior driven. It has nothing to do with what the cause is about. It has nothing to do with if it’s pro- or anti-police,” Pawlak said. “We’re always trying to de-escalate and give people a way out and a way to leave before any kind of force is used.”

Pawlak says the team is often deployed for presidential or dignitary visits, so he expects to be increasingly busy over the next several months.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Weather Service asks for input on possible changes

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The National Weather Service (NWS) looks to make changes to its messaging in an effort to simplify terms and make them easier to understand.

News

COVID-19 antibody testing research underway in Brown County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
County health officials say they are partnering with the Wisconsin DHS and UW-Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (SHOW) to do a population health study that will examine the presence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

News

Kimberly boy needs prosthetic hand

Updated: 1 hour ago
14-year-old Logan never let the difference slow him down in sports

News

60 officers get field force training

Updated: 1 hour ago
60 local officers are now federally certified after field force training

Latest News

News

Kimberly teen turns to GoFundMe to help pay for prosthetic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Born with a congenital defect, as he starts high school, Logan Rabas is hoping for a prosthetic that will not only help with his self confidence, but it will also help on the football field.

News

2 arrested, meth found following Manitowoc County police chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy started a traffic stop on State Highway 310 west of County Highway B shortly after 4:30 p.m. on July 10.

Community

“Patriotic Picnic” to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights

Updated: 2 hours ago
An old-fashioned picnic at Fox Cities Stadium will benefit Old Glory Honor Flights

News

Colburn Pool to reopen on Tuesday, guidelines will be in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay’s Colburn Pool will be reopening Tuesday after staff created guidelines to keep it safe for all swimmers for the season.

News

Milwaukee Common Council approves mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to a reporter at our ABC affiliate WISN, council members approved the mandate by a vote of 15-0 during a meeting Monday afternoon.

News

New coronavirus cases fall below 500 on fewer test results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7.46% of test results were positive