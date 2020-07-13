New coronavirus cases fall below 500 on fewer test results

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed by Wisconsin’s testing labs fell below 500 for the first time in almost a week, but the number of tests completed was also down.

The latest state report Monday says 494 people tested positive in the latest batch of 6,621 results. That’s 7.46% of the results that were positive -- still a high percentage. (For comparison, Sunday’s percentage was 7.70% of 12,019 tests; a record 926 tested positive.)

Positive tests were reported in 43 counties.

Wisconsin has added 10,000 cases in 17 days. The state now has a total 36,942 people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, including 7,447 whose cases are currently active.

The percentage of active cases -- meaning people diagnosed as positive in the past 30 days -- climbed over the weekend from 19% to 20%, reversing a downward trend.

The Department of Health Services says the death toll remains at 820, or 2.2% of known cases. That percentage has been declining as more cases are diagnosed among younger people, who are more likely to recover from the virus or be asymptomatic.

That factor is also helping lower the number of hospitalizations. The state reports another 26 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day, but the percentage of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment is down to 10.4%, down three-tenths of one percent over the past 4 days. There are currently 283 people in hospitals, with 85 of them in intensive care. That’s 11 more in ICU than yesterday.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 41 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 8 cases

Barron - 48 cases (+2) (1 death)

Bayfield - 7 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,229 cases (+1) (44 deaths)

Buffalo - 15 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 5 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 159 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 140 cases (+1)

Clark - 111 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 123 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 45 cases

Dane – 3,049 cases (+54) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 523 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Door - 54 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 61 cases (+1)

Dunn - 57 cases

Eau Claire - 340 cases (+2) (1 death)

Florence - 4 cases

Fond du Lac - 399 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Forest - 48 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 210 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Green - 110 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 43 cases

Iowa - 45 cases

Iron - 17 cases (+1) (1 deaths)

Jackson - 36 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 361 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 52 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,765 cases (+31) (46 deaths)

Kewaunee - 77 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 591 cases (+5)

Lafayette - 81 cases

Langlade - 11 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 23 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 155 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marathon - 293 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marinette - 100 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 53 cases (+4) (1 death)

Menominee - 9 cases

Milwaukee - 14,098 cases (+170) (398 deaths)

Monroe - 137 cases (+3) (1 death)

Oconto - 88 cases (+3)

Oneida - 28 cases

Outagamie - 665 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee – 315 cases (16 deaths)

Pepin - 15 cases

Pierce - 103 cases (+3)

Polk - 69 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 254 cases (+4)

Price – 8 cases

Racine - 2,349 cases (+10) (65 deaths)

Richland - 17 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,041 cases (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 169 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 15 cases

Shawano - 95 cases

Sheboygan – 293 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 288 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 21 cases (+4)

Trempealeau - 184 cases (+4)

Vernon - 40 cases

Vilas - 17 cases

Walworth – 791 cases (+7) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 6 cases

Washington - 489 cases (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,725 cases (+45) (40 deaths)

Waupaca - 182 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Waushara - 45 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 777 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Wood - 109 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 19 cases (+2)

Delta - 28 cases (+1) (4 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 16 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 14 cases (+2) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 25 cases

Iron - 8 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 88 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 42 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 7 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

