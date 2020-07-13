Advertisement

Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public
File: Mask
File: Mask(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin’s largest city. The The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces.

Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people who aren’t in the same household. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons.

The ordinance says the Milwaukee Health Department should fine businesses that don’t comply, but it doesn’t specify how outdoor spaces will be enforced.

Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he was considering at a statewide mask mandate, but after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his “safer at home” order in May, a new one requiring masks to be worn is “unlikely.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.).

Latest News

News

Oshkosh family holding lemonade stand for Children’s Hospital

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It’s very close to home for the family.

News

Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed for about an hour.

Sports

Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory

Updated: 9 hours ago
The IndyCar doubleheader weekend at Road America came to a dramtic close with Rosenqvist's pass to win with 2 laps left Sunday

News

Event organizer hosts first vendor and craft show since March

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Many events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but there is one type of show starting to make a comeback.

Latest News

News

Brussels Lions Club holds annual event amidst pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The yearly Belgian Days fundraiser is different this year.

News

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night.

News

UPDATE: Shawano School Board passes resolution condemning social media post made by board member, asks for Grams’ resignation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Shawano School Board has unanimously passed a resolution condemning remarks made by a board member on social media, and also asks for the board member’s resignation.

News

Wisconsin DHS reports another 769 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
he Department of Health Services says another 769 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24-hour period. This comes after a three day stretch of the state consecutively setting records for the number of tests which were positive for the virus.

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

News

Consumer Alert: Face mask exemption cards, COVID-19 grant fund making rounds on social media

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
In this week’s Consumer Alert, Action 2 News has two items to warn you about.