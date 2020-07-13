Advertisement

Milwaukee Common Council approves mask mandate

The Common Council voted 15-0 during a meeting to require face masks indoors
File: Mask
File: Mask(WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Common Council has voted to require face masks indoors, as well as outdoors within six feet of another person.

According to a reporter at our ABC affiliate WISN, council members approved the mandate ordinance by a vote of 15-0 during a meeting Monday afternoon.

WISN has previously reported Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he would sign the ordinance into law.

The decision came after the council approved to supply free face masks to city residents upon request, which also passed 15-0.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

“Patriotic Picnic” to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights

Updated: 49 minutes ago
An old-fashioned picnic at Fox Cities Stadium will benefit Old Glory Honor Flights

News

Colburn Pool to reopen on Tuesday, guidelines will be in place

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay’s Colburn Pool will be reopening Tuesday after staff created guidelines to keep it safe for all swimmers for the season.

News

New coronavirus cases fall below 500 on fewer test results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7.46% of test results were positive

News

Wisconsin Attorney General joins lawsuit against ICE for international student policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On July 6, ICE announced that international students can no longer live in the United States if they take online-only classes.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Attorney General joins lawsuit against ICE for international student policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On July 6, ICE announced that international students can no longer live in the United States if they take online-only classes.

News

“Extremely challenging”: Neenah-Menasha crews fight house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Monday morning, crews responded to a home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

News

Menasha closes public pool after staffer’s contact with person with coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The contact happened off-site, meaning it wasn't at the pool.

News

Oneida Nation applauds Washington for dropping ‘racist’ logo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
For decades, Oneida Nation’s mission has been to end the use of names and logos that mock the culture of Native Americans, according to the tribe.

News

Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ordinance says the Milwaukee Health Department should fine businesses that don’t comply, but it doesn’t specify how outdoor spaces will be enforced.

News

Oshkosh family holding lemonade stand for Children’s Hospital

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It’s very close to home for the family.