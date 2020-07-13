Milwaukee Common Council approves mask mandate
The Common Council voted 15-0 during a meeting to require face masks indoors
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Common Council has voted to require face masks indoors, as well as outdoors within six feet of another person.
According to a reporter at our ABC affiliate WISN, council members approved the mandate ordinance by a vote of 15-0 during a meeting Monday afternoon.
WISN has previously reported Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he would sign the ordinance into law.
The decision came after the council approved to supply free face masks to city residents upon request, which also passed 15-0.
This is a developing story, and we will provide more details as they become available.
