Milwaukee Common Council approves mask mandate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Common Council has voted to require face masks indoors, as well as outdoors within six feet of another person.

According to a reporter at our ABC affiliate WISN, council members approved the mandate ordinance by a vote of 15-0 during a meeting Monday afternoon.

#BREAKING: Milwaukee Mask Mandate: @MKE_CC votes 15-0 to require face masks indoors, and outdoors within 6-feet of another person. — Kent Wainscott (@Kentwainscott) July 13, 2020

WISN has previously reported Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he would sign the ordinance into law.

The decision came after the council approved to supply free face masks to city residents upon request, which also passed 15-0.

.@MKE_CC votes 15-0 to supply free face masks to city residents upon request. Will take up a mandatory masks ordinance next. — Kent Wainscott (@Kentwainscott) July 13, 2020

This is a developing story, and we will provide more details as they become available.

