Menasha closes public pool after staffer’s contact with person with coronavirus

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MENASHA Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Pool is closed until further notice after a member of staff had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The contact happened off-site, meaning it wasn't at the pool.

The staffer is not showing symptoms of coronavirus, according to Menasha Recreation and Pool. They are closing the pool due to "precautionary measures."

“We remain committed to the health and safety of our staff and guests and will provide an operational update as soon as we have further information,” reads a statement from the recreation department.

Follow the Menasha Recreation and Pool Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/MenashaParkandPool

