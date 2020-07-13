Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin’s largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons. Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd on Sunday identified the two men who died as 76-year-old Merrill Tande and 49-year-old Christopher Rouse. A 6-year-old girl also died, but her name was not released. All of the victims were from rural Menomonie. Two women were able to escape the blaze. The sheriff's office says based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday. The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee. Police said the victim was from Milwaukee. Police said they are searching for a known suspect. The stabbing is under investigation.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping. The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016. The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Whitney Miller, who teaches swimming in Lake Michigan, says she's “loving" it. Miller says she was wearing a wetsuit in July last year.