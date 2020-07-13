“Extremely challenging”: Neenah-Menasha crews fight house fire
The residents escaped without harm
Jul. 13, 2020
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - "Extremely challenging." That's how Neenah-Menasha firefighters describe the overhaul of a house fire scene on Broad St.
On Monday morning, crews responded to a home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.
"Fire crews made a quick knock down of the fire however overhaul was extremely challenging due to the many void spaces," reads a statement from the department.
There was no indication of what caused the fire.
