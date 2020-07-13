Advertisement

“Extremely challenging”: Neenah-Menasha crews fight house fire

The residents escaped without harm
Crews respond to a fire on Broad St. July 13, 2020.
Crews respond to a fire on Broad St. July 13, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - "Extremely challenging." That's how Neenah-Menasha firefighters describe the overhaul of a house fire scene on Broad St.

On Monday morning, crews responded to a home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

The residents escaped without harm.

"Fire crews made a quick knock down of the fire however overhaul was extremely challenging due to the many void spaces," reads a statement from the department.

There was no indication of what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Menasha closes public pool after staffer’s contact with person with coronavirus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The contact happened off-site, meaning it wasn't at the pool.

News

Oneida Nation applauds Washington for dropping ‘racist’ logo

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
For decades, Oneida Nation’s mission has been to end the use of names and logos that mock the culture of Native Americans, according to the tribe.

News

Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ordinance says the Milwaukee Health Department should fine businesses that don’t comply, but it doesn’t specify how outdoor spaces will be enforced.

News

Oshkosh family holding lemonade stand for Children’s Hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It’s very close to home for the family.

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed for about an hour.

Sports

Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory

Updated: 14 hours ago
The IndyCar doubleheader weekend at Road America came to a dramtic close with Rosenqvist's pass to win with 2 laps left Sunday

News

Event organizer hosts first vendor and craft show since March

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Many events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but there is one type of show starting to make a comeback.

News

Brussels Lions Club holds annual event amidst pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The yearly Belgian Days fundraiser is different this year.

News

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night.

News

UPDATE: Shawano School Board passes resolution condemning social media post made by board member, asks for Grams’ resignation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Shawano School Board has unanimously passed a resolution condemning remarks made by a board member on social media, and also asks for the board member’s resignation.