“Extremely challenging”: Neenah-Menasha crews fight house fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - "Extremely challenging." That's how Neenah-Menasha firefighters describe the overhaul of a house fire scene on Broad St.

On Monday morning, crews responded to a home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

The residents escaped without harm.

"Fire crews made a quick knock down of the fire however overhaul was extremely challenging due to the many void spaces," reads a statement from the department.

There was no indication of what caused the fire.

Neenah-Menasha firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire with heavy smoke and flames showing. All residents had escaped safely. Fire crews made a quick knock down of the fire however overhaul was extremely challenging due to the many void spaces. — Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue (@NMFireRescue) July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.