Colburn Pool to reopen on Tuesday, guidelines will be in place

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Colburn Pool will be reopening Tuesday after staff created guidelines to keep it safe for all swimmers for the season.

According to a Facebook post made Monday afternoon, they will allow the first 128 guests in on a first-come, first-serve basis in order to allow for appropriate physical distancing wherever visitors are in the pool area.

WE'RE OPENING! We are so excited to announce that Tuesday, July 14 (Tomorrow!) will be our opening day! We have been... Posted by Colburn Pool on Monday, July 13, 2020

The post states there will be three two-hour swim sessions each day, and are as follows, according to the Green Bay Pool Re-Opening Guide:

Monday - Friday: 12- 2 p.m., 2:30 - 4:30 p.m., 5 - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., 4-6 p.m.

Swimmers are asked to be advised that parts of the pool won’t be available for open swim due to swimming lesson programs happening at the same time during the 5 - 7 p.m. session on Monday - Friday.

In addition, access to changing areas, restrooms and showers will be limited, and no congregating will be allowed. Pool officials ask that all visitors come “swim-ready.”

Officials also say face coverings will be recommended when visitors are on the pool deck, waiting in line or speaking with staff, but shouldn’t be work in the water.

The pool re-opening guide states pool staff will be required to wear face coverings, and lifeguards who are in an elevated stand won’t have required to wear a face covering while on surveillance duty.

Admission will be $3.50/guest, which will allow admittance to the current swim sessions.

As Action 2 News had previously reported, the pool had tentatively planned to reopen the first week of July, however that plan was delayed due to construction taking longer than expected.

The pool was closed for the summer last year after a burst pipe flooded the basement of the pool house, and renovations have now been finished.

