Advertisement

2 arrested, meth found following Manitowoc County police chase

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph
Timothy Belongie Jr. and Ashley Monroy
Timothy Belongie Jr. and Ashley Monroy(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people have been arrested, including a Two Rivers man, following a high speed chase Friday afternoon in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy started a traffic stop on State Highway 310 west of County Highway B shortly after 4:30 p.m. on July 10.

The passenger, identified by authorities as Timothy Belongie Jr., 27, got out of the vehicle and started running into the Knollwood Cemetery.

The deputy then went down a paved path to get ahead of the suspect, who then ran back to the vehicle and reentered the passenger seat.

After that, authorities say the driver, who has been identified as Ashley Monroy, 32, of North Charleston, South Carolina, drove away and headed west on 310 before turning south onto County Highway Q.

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph before Monroy lost control of the vehicle and landed in the east ditch of County Highway Q near Goodwin Road.

Both Monroy and Belongie ran from the vehicle, however the deputy then apprehended Monroy a short ways from the vehicle, while a K-9 was able to track down Belonie in a nearby field.

The Sheriff’s Office says when they searched the vehicle, 45.94 grams of crystal meth, as well as other drug paraphernalia, were found.

No one was injured during the incident.

Monroy was arrested for fleeing an officer, possession of crystal meth with intent to deliver, and a probation hold.

Belongie was also arrested for possession of crystal meth with intent to deliver and a probation hold, as well as for a felony warrant.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Weather Service asks for input on possible changes

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The National Weather Service (NWS) looks to make changes to its messaging in an effort to simplify terms and make them easier to understand.

News

Northeast Wisconsin police get field force training

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Nearly 60 officers from six Northeast Wisconsin police and sheriff’s agencies are now federally certified in how they respond to riots or even protests.

News

COVID-19 antibody testing research underway in Brown County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
County health officials say they are partnering with the Wisconsin DHS and UW-Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (SHOW) to do a population health study that will examine the presence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

News

Kimberly boy needs prosthetic hand

Updated: 1 hour ago
14-year-old Logan never let the difference slow him down in sports

News

60 officers get field force training

Updated: 1 hour ago
60 local officers are now federally certified after field force training

Latest News

News

Kimberly teen turns to GoFundMe to help pay for prosthetic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Born with a congenital defect, as he starts high school, Logan Rabas is hoping for a prosthetic that will not only help with his self confidence, but it will also help on the football field.

Community

“Patriotic Picnic” to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights

Updated: 2 hours ago
An old-fashioned picnic at Fox Cities Stadium will benefit Old Glory Honor Flights

News

Colburn Pool to reopen on Tuesday, guidelines will be in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay’s Colburn Pool will be reopening Tuesday after staff created guidelines to keep it safe for all swimmers for the season.

News

Milwaukee Common Council approves mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to a reporter at our ABC affiliate WISN, council members approved the mandate by a vote of 15-0 during a meeting Monday afternoon.

News

New coronavirus cases fall below 500 on fewer test results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7.46% of test results were positive