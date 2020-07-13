2 arrested, meth found following Manitowoc County police chase

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people have been arrested, including a Two Rivers man, following a high speed chase Friday afternoon in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy started a traffic stop on State Highway 310 west of County Highway B shortly after 4:30 p.m. on July 10.

The passenger, identified by authorities as Timothy Belongie Jr., 27, got out of the vehicle and started running into the Knollwood Cemetery.

The deputy then went down a paved path to get ahead of the suspect, who then ran back to the vehicle and reentered the passenger seat.

After that, authorities say the driver, who has been identified as Ashley Monroy, 32, of North Charleston, South Carolina, drove away and headed west on 310 before turning south onto County Highway Q.

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph before Monroy lost control of the vehicle and landed in the east ditch of County Highway Q near Goodwin Road.

Both Monroy and Belongie ran from the vehicle, however the deputy then apprehended Monroy a short ways from the vehicle, while a K-9 was able to track down Belonie in a nearby field.

The Sheriff’s Office says when they searched the vehicle, 45.94 grams of crystal meth, as well as other drug paraphernalia, were found.

No one was injured during the incident.

Monroy was arrested for fleeing an officer, possession of crystal meth with intent to deliver, and a probation hold.

Belongie was also arrested for possession of crystal meth with intent to deliver and a probation hold, as well as for a felony warrant.

