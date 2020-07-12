Wisconsin DHS reports another 769 new cases of coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Department of Health Services says another 769 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24-hour period. This comes after a three day stretch of the state consecutively setting records for the number of tests which came back positive for the virus.

The new cases reported Sunday made up 10.1% of the tests that were completed (7,617 total tests). That percentage is a key indicator of a state’s progress in getting the spread of the coronavirus under control -- but it’s continuing on an upward trend.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 36,448 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus since February 5. Out of those cases, 20% (or 7,305 cases) are active, while another 78% (28,318 cases) are considered recovered.

One new death was also added to the state report, bringing the state’s death toll to 820. The deaths make up 2.2% of all confirmed cases within the state. That percentage has been declining as more cases are diagnosed among younger people, who are more likely to recover from the virus or be asymptomatic.

The percentage of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 fell another one-tenth of one percent to 10.5%, after Saturday’s report of 10.6%. 27 new people were hospitalized since Saturday afternoon. Out of the 264 people currently hospitalized, there are 74 in intensive care units. An additional 148 patients have pending test results for the coronavirus.

The percentage of hospital beds in the state that are available continues to hold steady at 23%. That number was at 21% earlier this week.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

