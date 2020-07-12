Advertisement

Shawano School Board member addresses social media post about George Floyd

Floyd's death prompted protests regarding systemic racism across the country
George Floyd's death shocked the nation, and has led to questioning racism and a push for police reform.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano School Board member has addressed what some have called a controversial Facebook post made on his personal page.

Mart Grams wrote a post Saturday evening saying “George Floyd is drug free for 2 months”.

Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis Police on May 25, and court documents state a former Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. A medical examiner in Minnesota classified Floyd’s death as a homicide, and said his heart stopped while being restrained by police and had his neck suppressed.

The medical examiner’s report also listed Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, and had fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

When Action 2 News reached out to Grams about the post, he issued this statement:

“A joke, period. Anyone can say it was insensitive, or poor taste, but, once the racist cards come out, the raw hatred, we have a very poorly trained generation who cannot deal with the slightest contradiction to what the are told.”

We also reached out to Shawano Schools for comment.

Officials responded with this statement:

“Mr. Grams is speaking as an individual and does not represent the other members of the Shawano School Board, the Board as a whole, or for the school district staff. His comments do not reflect the values of the Board, the District, or the community. Mr. Grams is an elected official. Under Wisconsin law, the Board does not have authority to remove or to discipline a member of the Board. An elected school board member may be removed through the electoral process, including through recall, but not by action of the school board.”

Floyd’s death has prompted protests regarding systemic racism across the country.

