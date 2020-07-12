Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee.

Police said the victim was from Milwaukee.

Police said they are searching for a known suspect.

The stabbing is under investigation.

