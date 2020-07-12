HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN THIS WEEK

You've probably noticed the lower humidity if you've been out and about today. That's going to lead to a rather cool night compared to the weather we've had for the last 2-3 weeks. Lows should dip into the lower 50s NORTH with upper 50s through the Fox Valley and Lakeshore.

Patchy fog could develop late as temperatures cool. Right now, it does NOT look like that will cause any major issues for the Monday morning commute. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday. It should be a dry day and slightly warmer with highs to near 80. You may also notice a bit of humidity returning throughout the day. Lows Monday night should be back into the low-to-mid 60s as the humidity continues rising.

Tuesday should be warmer and feeling muggy with highs into the mid 80s. Much of the day should be dry, but showers and thunderstorms may produce some pockets of heavy rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Temperatures should be a little cooler Wednesday, but the humidity continues for the rest of the week. Scattered storms could linger through the afternoon... especially across areas southeast of the Fox Cities. Skies should clear out and we'll be dry on Thursday. But, it will be warmer with highs back into the mid 80s. It turns hot and sticky to close out the week with highs returning to the upper 80s... lower 90s are possible in spots. Along with the late-week heat and humidity will come a chance for scattered storms, mainly during the afternoon.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

MONDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

TUESDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cooler and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly warmer and more humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning muggy and breezy. Scattered storms late... more likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds. Scattered storms... especially SOUTHEAST. Still humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but not quite as muggy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM storms possible. Muggy and very warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and muggy. Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW:

SUNDAY: Spotty showers early, then a mix of sun and clouds. Muggy and hot. HIGH: 89

