Event organizer hosts first vendor and craft show since March

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Many events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but there is one type of show starting to make a comeback.

“A lot of people were ready to jump back on board,” said Kim Nackers.

Nackers is an event organizer through her business N.Event. She hosted a “Beat the Heat Craft and Vendor Show” at the Green Bay Distillery Sunday.

“This is actually our first one back since March,” said Nackers.

Because of the pandemic some of Nackers’s shows had to be cancelled, including one planned at the Brown County Fairgrounds which would’ve been her biggest show of the year.

The show cancellations have also hurt business for the artists and crafters themselves.

“Some of these vendors, this is what they do for a living,” said Nackers. Some it’s just a hobby, some do this as a second income, but some do depend on the income that come from these shows.”

“I lost a lot of shows. I’m usually booked all summer and they’re still cancelling in September and October,” said Darcie Klump, owner of Darcie’s Crafts.

Which is why crafters like Klump and Brianna Juern were relieved to get started again this weekend.

“This was actually my first event,” said Juern, who owns Kreative Karma. “All my events have been cancelled this year. So I’m very thankful for Kim and all the work she’s done, too to keep these events going because a lot of crafters, that’s how we get our name out.”

“It’s really nice to get the products out and to keep going,” said Klump.

Both Nackers and vendors are keeping health safety in mind for these events, which guests have been respectful of.

“They are following the directional flow of traffic, we have everything laid out, we have hand sanitizing stations,” said Nackers.

“I think it’s worked out really good actually,” said Juern. “We have a lot of space and even the guests and that too, we’re quite a distance away. I have hand sanitizer if anybody needs it.”

Nackers plans to keep those types of precautions in place as long as necessary.

“In order for us to keep shows going if this is what we have to do this is what we’ll do,” said Nackers.

For a list of future events, visit the N.Event Facebook page.

