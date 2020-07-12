Advertisement

Brussels Lions Club holds annual event amidst pandemic

The yearly Belgian Days fundraiser is different this year.
Crews getting food ready for sale
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) -

The coronavirus has canceled several summer activities, but it didn’t stop the Brussels Lions Club from holding its annual event.

“The money we raise from Belgian Days goes to a lot of things, like scholarships at Southern Door County schools,” Brussels Lions Club Treasurer Jim Noll said. “We typically give out three or four of those each year. We did playground equipment here at this park and also up at the elementary school in Southern Door. County”

“Well, there’s no baseball, there’s no music and there are no people that are around because of COVID-19,” Megan Delfosse said.

The weekend full of live music, games, and food is being replaced with a four-hour drive-thru as a safety precaution for the coronavirus.

“They come driving in and we give them a menu ahead of time, so they know what they can order,” Noll said. “We have a carhop, who goes over and takes their order. We’ve got somebody else who takes the money from them, so the car hop is never taking any money. The car hop goes through and grabs their order.”

Belgian Days is the only fundraiser the Brussels Lions Club holds each year.

“We started planning Belgian Days back in February and March,” said Noll.

So the organization needs to raise as much money as possible, despite the pandemic.

“The Lions Club does a lot for our community and they provide great services,” Delfosse said.

Noll said he knows the organization won’t make as much as years past, but he’s sure they will make enough to support their causes this year.

