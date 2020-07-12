Advertisement

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

The name of the 6-year-old girl hasn't been released
Dunn County Fire(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd on Sunday identified the two men who died as 76-year-old Merrill Tande and 49-year-old Christopher Rouse.

A 6-year-old girl also died, but her name was not released.

All of the victims were from rural Menomonie. Two women were able to escape the blaze.

The sheriff’s office says based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

