A COMFORTABLE END TO YOUR WEEKEND

Weather-wise, this is one of the nicest days we’ve seen in a while. We’re seeing sunshine, mixed with some puffy clouds. High temperatures are rising into the upper 70s in most areas. Perhaps the best part of your Sunday weather, is the fact that it’s less humid than it has been over the past couple weeks.

Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight... As temperatures cool down, we may see some areas of fog after midnight. Right now, it does NOT look like it will cause any major issues for the Monday morning commute.

Otherwise, look for an increase in the warmth and humidity for the week ahead. Showers and thunderstorms may produce some pockets of heavy rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday. There’s also a chance of stronger thunderstorms on Saturday. By then, it’s going to be hot and muggy, with high temperatures pushing 90 degrees once again.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Comfortable... Probably dry, with only a TINY chance of a sprinkle or shower mainly WEST. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cooler and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds. Showers and storms, mainly SOUTHEAST. Still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 89

