2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.(KRGV via CNN)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez says both of the McAllen police officers were shot Saturday on the south side of the city and transported to an area hospital.

Olivarez says DPS sent troopers to secure the scene after the McAllen Police Department asked them for assistance.

He noted that his agency received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

