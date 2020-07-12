Advertisement

2 men hospitalized following car fire

Officials don’t yet know what started the fire
(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men are recovering from burns Sunday morning after a car caught fire in Little Suamico.

Fire Chief Todd Zuge tells Action 2 News the car was on Brown Road when firefighters arrived, and that the fire was knocked down in about ten minutes.

Officials say the young men suffered burns around their legs and on their hands.

Officials don’t yet know what started the fire.

The names and ages of the two young men have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

News

Consumer Alert: Face mask exemption cards, COVID-19 grant fund making rounds on social media

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
In this week’s Consumer Alert, Action 2 News has two items to warn you about.

News

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said they are searching for a known suspect.

News

Latest COVID-19 numbers from Wisconsin DHS

Updated: 18 hours ago
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for counties in our region.

Latest News

News

Fire destroyed, other structures damaged in Manitowoc fire

Updated: 18 hours ago
Manitowoc garage destroyed by fire, nine other buildings were damaged.

News

Wisconsin GOP holds state convention in Green Bay

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The Republican Party of Wisconsin holding its annual state convention in Green Bay this weekend.

News

No injuries reported in De Pere house fire

Updated: 18 hours ago
No one was reported as injured following a fire in De Pere Saturday afternoon.

News

Hundreds of absentee ballots never made it to voters

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Wisconsin Republican Party holds annual state convention

Updated: 18 hours ago
With the pandemic ongoing, the Presidential campaign stops have slowed a bit to prevent the spread of the virus, but now both sides of the aisle are ramping up.

News

Lakeshore’s United Visionaries host community meeting in Manitowoc

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A fairly new group in Manitowoc wants to recognize and promote diversity in the area. It held a meeting Saturday to hear ideas from community members on ways that goal can be achieved.