2 men hospitalized following car fire

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men are recovering from burns Sunday morning after a car caught fire in Little Suamico.

Fire Chief Todd Zuge tells Action 2 News the car was on Brown Road when firefighters arrived, and that the fire was knocked down in about ten minutes.

Officials say the young men suffered burns around their legs and on their hands.

Officials don’t yet know what started the fire.

The names and ages of the two young men have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.