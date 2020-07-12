Advertisement

1 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The cause is under investigation.

Officials don’t immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

