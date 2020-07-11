Wisconsin’s still a destination for political campaigns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite concerns over COVID-19, both presidential campaigns are moving forward in Northeast Wisconsin with events held Friday. However, they were each different -- and might be a signal of what's to come.

On the same weekend Republicans hold their state convention in Green Bay, a pink bus pulled into a De Pere farm as part of a Women for Trump Tour across Wisconsin, where concerns over the handling of COVID-19 and the pandemic were a top concern among those who run a business.

“A lot of things have been uncovered, many things that President Trump has been talking about since 2015, like trade, like supply chains, and the importance of having things right here in America, and so I think what we’re seeing now is all of those concerns surface,” Katrina Pierson, senior adviser for Donald J. Trump for President, said.

That very same concern is one that’s being expressed across party lines and also came up during a “Biden for President” vitual roundtable discussion moderated by Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and including two Democratic U.S. senators.

“We’ve lost way too many jobs to overseas. If that weren’t enough, the pandemic shows us that we are way too reliant on overseas manufacturers for basic things like masks and gloves and protective equipment and testing,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin said.

While the former vice president hasn’t physically been in Wisconsin since the pandemic, Sen. Baldwin says he will be here for the Democratic National Convention, and so will many of his supporters.

“I do expect to be in Milwaukee during the course of the convention,” Baldwin said.

While the Trump campaign says to expect more tours like this one.

“We’re just excited to be back out with the people. I mean, this is where we belong,” Pierson said.

President Trump was just in Wisconsin himself about two weeks ago.

During a recent interview I had with Joe Biden, he told me he intends to campaign here as well closer to the November vote.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.