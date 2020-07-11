Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville.

Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week.

The Janesville police department had requested cadaver dogs from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue to help in the search.

It took the dogs just over 15 minutes to find the body near where the man went missing.

The body was in a wooded area located down an embankment from train tracks.

Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was a white man.

No foul play is suspected.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.