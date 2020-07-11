Advertisement

Southern Door Co., Oshkosh School Districts receive $50k Farm to School planning grant

The grant will allow planning to begin for future projects within the districts
(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two area school districts, as well as the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Foundation, have received grants from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Both the Southern Door County School District and the Oshkosh School District have received a $50,000 Farm to School Planning Grant.

Officials with the Southern Door County School District say their planning project will focus on the creation of a district-and-community-specific Farm to School Action plan.

District officials say the project will have a dual purpose - to identify and develop signature, agricultural school projects for each grade level’s curriculum from 4K - 12, as well as other nutrition education activities.

Officials say the funds will also be used to find a way to increase consumption of local agricultural products in the Southern Door County schools by developing growing, delivery, and processing strategies.

Meanwhile, the Oshkosh Area School District plans to also have a dual focus - they’ll provide a framework and road map for starting a local product tasting and agricultural/nutritional education program. The program is expected to happen at least twice a week at all district elementary schools.

In addition, the district says they would also like to increase consumption of local agricultural products in the schools’ lunchrooms by identifying local sources of dairy, produce and meat, and by expanding locally focused product procurement strategies to additional producers.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Foundation received $96,241 in order to implement a project within Brown County.

Their project description shows the funds will be used by collaborating a group of local farmers and nine Brown County school districts in a four-phase cycle of planning, planting, processing and promoting certain local produce items.

Organizers say the goal will be to develop a process which identifies and leverages efficiencies, and also helps local producers continue to develop the operations needed to scale production for larger buyers.

Click here to learn more about other projects in Wisconsin receiving funds.

The grants were made possible through Farm to School Grants, which are awarded through the Trump Administration.

This year, the USDA says $12.1 million were awarded, which is the largest amount given since the grant program began in 2013.

159 districts or organizations were awarded grants.

