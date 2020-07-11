Advertisement

Packers running back Aaron Jones plays on Sunday -- on Family Feud!

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back Aron Jones better bring his A-game on Sunday. He’s making an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.

Jones is joining four other rising NFL stars for a team facing off against five players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Kevin Greene, a former Packers outside linebackers coach.

We’ll see who has the good answers.

NFLPA RISING STARS

  • Courtland Sutton (WR, Denver)
  • Marlon Humphrey (CB, Baltimore)
  • Daris Leonard (LB, Indianapolis)
  • Aaron Jones (RB, Green Bay)
  • Damien Wiliams (RB, Kansas City)

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERS

  • Michael Irvin
  • Orlando Pace
  • Cris Carter
  • Kevin Greene
  • Bruce Smith

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday at 7 P.M. on WBAY-TV 2.1.

