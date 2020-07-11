Packers running back Aaron Jones plays on Sunday -- on Family Feud!
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back Aron Jones better bring his A-game on Sunday. He’s making an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.
Jones is joining four other rising NFL stars for a team facing off against five players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Kevin Greene, a former Packers outside linebackers coach.
We’ll see who has the good answers.
NFLPA RISING STARS
- Courtland Sutton (WR, Denver)
- Marlon Humphrey (CB, Baltimore)
- Daris Leonard (LB, Indianapolis)
- Aaron Jones (RB, Green Bay)
- Damien Wiliams (RB, Kansas City)
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERS
- Michael Irvin
- Orlando Pace
- Cris Carter
- Kevin Greene
- Bruce Smith
Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday at 7 P.M. on WBAY-TV 2.1.
