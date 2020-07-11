Packers running back Aaron Jones plays on Sunday -- on Family Feud!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back Aron Jones better bring his A-game on Sunday. He’s making an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.

Jones is joining four other rising NFL stars for a team facing off against five players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Kevin Greene, a former Packers outside linebackers coach.

We’ll see who has the good answers.

NFLPA RISING STARS

Courtland Sutton (WR, Denver)

Marlon Humphrey (CB, Baltimore)

Daris Leonard (LB, Indianapolis)

Aaron Jones (RB, Green Bay)

Damien Wiliams (RB, Kansas City)

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERS

Michael Irvin

Orlando Pace

Cris Carter

Kevin Greene

Bruce Smith

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday at 7 P.M. on WBAY-TV 2.1.

