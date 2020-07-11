Advertisement

No injuries reported following De Pere house fire

Crews say everyone was able to get out, including pets
Fire crews outside of a De Pere home on July 11(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews say everyone was able to safely escape a De Pere house fire early Saturday afternoon.

According to Luke Pasterski, the Battalion Chief for the City of De Pere Fire and Rescue, crews found heavy smoke but no fire when they arrived at the scene on Webster Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

He says smoke was coming from the garage or entry door to the garage, and crews were able to extinguish the fire by getting rid of the smoke, and they never saw flames.

Pasterski says everyone, including pets, were able to get out safely.

Fire officials say once the investigation is complete and investigators give the okay for return, the homeowners will be able to return.

At this time, a cause hasn’t been determined.

