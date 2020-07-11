Manitowoc garage destroyed following Saturday morning fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a garage is a total loss and a few other structures received minor damage following a fire Saturday morning.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Chief, crews were called to the 500 block of 32nd Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Officials say a garage fire spread mainly to other garages, however there was some minor damage to other homes.

Fire officials say no one was hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

