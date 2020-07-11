Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

OFF-DUTY OFFICER-FATAL FIGHT

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the disciplinary charges were announced Friday against suspended Officer Michael Mattioli. The commission says it started the process against the 32-year-old Mattioli after “an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation," and says the process “could result in his termination” from the Milwaukee Police Department. Prosecutors allege Mattioli put his friend Joel Acevedo in a chokehold during a fight after a party at Mattioli’s house in April. The 25-year-old Acevedo lost consciousness and died about a week later.

NOOSE FOUND-MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee police investigating discovery of apparent noose

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard. Police say a person found a rope on a tree in their backyard that appears to be in the form of a noose. Police learned of the incident on North 39th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately opened an investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin breaks record of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reached a new high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record set just the day before. The state Department of Health Services reported 845 new confirmed cases on Friday. There were 754 new cases reported Thursday. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June. Of the 12,702 test results in Wisconsin reported Friday, 6.6% were positive. That was up from 5.7% on Thursday. There have been 814 deaths. There were 278 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus, down from a peak of 446 in April.

WISCONSIN GOVERNOR-VETO

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power. The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others. It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country. The ruling Friday came a day after the state Supreme Court upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office.

TRIPLE FATAL-WISCONSIN

Prosecutors charge man in Green Bay crash that killed 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay last month. Abdi Ahmed made his initial appearance Thursday on three counts of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the complaint, Ahmed was driving 104 mph just 1.2 seconds before the airbag deployed in his Dodge Charger. Data from the airbag computer module also shows the brake was engaged only 1.1 seconds before the airbag went off. All three people in the second vehicle died. Ahmed suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. WLUK-TV reports Ahmed told police on the scene he was going only 35 mph.

HOMICIDE-HATE CHARGES

Mexican American man charged with hate crime in fatal crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Mexican American man from Wisconsin is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white. Authorities say 27-year-old Daniel Navarro, of Fond du Lac, told investigators he has been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Navarro’s lawyer. Fifty-five-year-old Phillip Thiessen was killed July 3 in Taycheedah. He was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says Navarro apparently didn’t know Thiessen but targeted him because he was white.

UW PRESIDENT

Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents. Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said at Thursday's meeting there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate. Thompson strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job last week. The policy also encourages the wearing of masks outside while on campus when physical distancing is not possible. Requiring masks on all 26 UW campuses comes after Dane County this week mandated the wearing of masks at all indoor buildings, starting Monday.

WISCONSIN REDISTRICTING

Evers picks retired judges to select redistricting panel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year’s census. The group’s work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create. State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor’s approval. Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year’s election so they could override any Evers veto.