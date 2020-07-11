Lakeshore's United Visionaries host community meeting in Manitowoc.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A fairly new group in Manitowoc wants to recognize and promote diversity in the area. It held a meeting Saturday to hear ideas from community members on ways that goal can be achieved.

Lakeshore’s United Visionaries (L.U.V.) is a group that began about a month ago, inspired by the movement for racial equality and change that’s been taking place across the country.

“We’re still kind of finding our footing but we’re getting a lot of really good feedback in the community and putting events together and bringing people together as much as we can in the current climate,” said Kevin Sievert, who runs the group’s social media pages.

“Just trying to make a change in the community for the better,” said Sam Gretz, who is involved with the group’s education efforts.

This weekend L.U.V. hoped the community meeting would bring more ideas on what actions they can take to bring the people together.

“Our community is maybe not as diverse as communities in larger cities so this is also a really nice way for us to bring our community together so that we can all ask questions and learn from each other,” said Sievert.

“I think it’s important to get feedback from the people that you’re trying to touch and trying to make a change with,” said Gretz.

Several people attended to share their thoughts. Some discussed books and other educational tools they’ve been using to educate themselves on racism. Others encouraged L.U.V. members to attend city and county government meetings to push more representatives in the area to get involved.

“This can be a tough topic to approach and not everybody is willing to do so,” said Gretz. “So it’s really good to see so many people are willing to.”

But L.U.V. members hope they can keep these conversations going and create a lasting impact.

“We want to be a part of the fabric of the Lakeshore in the future just by creating community events and keeping people together and keeping the diversity of our community up in the forefront of what we do,” said Sievert.

To learn more about the group or its future events, visit the L.U.V. Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.