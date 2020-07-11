Advertisement

House fire kills three in Spring Brook

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
SPRING BROOK, Wis. (WBAY) -Three people have died following a house fire in Spring Brook Friday night.

Authorities say two adult men and a child died in the fire, while two adult women were able to escape.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters were called to the house fire at 10 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have not released the names of the people who died.

