Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery. Knebel didn’t pitch at all last year after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during spring training, an injury that required him to undergo surgery in April 2019. Knebel said that he probably wouldn’t have been able to join the active roster until June if the 2020 season had started on time. Knebel threw an inning of scoreless relief in a Friday afternoon scrimmage.

UNDATED (AP) — The IndyCar series will welcome fans for the first time of the year during the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. This marks the third major event of the 2020 schedule after the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to start nearly three months late. Road America’s setup makes it an ideal testing ground for welcoming back fans. The sprawling 640-acre layout allows fans to practice social distancing and roam around the property rather than crowding into a grandstand.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe. The decision affects more than 40 games, including some marquee matchups like Notre Dame against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off all fall sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he is “very concerned” about the season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees. Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected. WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.