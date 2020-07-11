Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters. Speaking Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, the Trump advisers cast his presumed Democratic challenger Joe Biden as out of touch and Biden's party as a “mob” bent on erasing America’s history. The convention was held in person in Green Bay despite the coronavirus. Trump advisers Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson both participated in a women for Trump bus tour in Wisconsin leading up to them speaking at the convention.

SPRING BROOK, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night. Two adult men and a child died in the fire, while two adult women were able to escape. Firefighters were called to the house fire at 10 p.m. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have not released the names of the people who died.

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the disciplinary charges were announced Friday against suspended Officer Michael Mattioli. The commission says it started the process against the 32-year-old Mattioli after “an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation," and says the process “could result in his termination” from the Milwaukee Police Department. Prosecutors allege Mattioli put his friend Joel Acevedo in a chokehold during a fight after a party at Mattioli’s house in April. The 25-year-old Acevedo lost consciousness and died about a week later.