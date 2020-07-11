Advertisement

Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.(Source: NOAA)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England was downgraded twice Saturday morning as is moved over New York, forecasters said.

Post-tropical cyclone Fay was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Albany and had maximum sustained winds near 35 mph (55 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 5 a.m. advisory. The forecasters said the advisory would be its last for the system that was expected to continue moving north Saturday.

Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore town streets after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. It weakened once it hit land and was expected to dissipate Sunday, forecasters said.

Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals from Fay. The post-tropical low was expected to produce 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain, with flash flooding possible in some areas.

The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for the system.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Politics

Wisconsin’s still a destination for political campaigns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The Trump and Biden presidential campaigns reached out to voters in different ways -- perhaps a sign of what's to come.

News

Wisconsin a destination again for campaigns

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wisconsin put Donald Trump over the top on Election Night 2016, but in 2020 Wisconsin is still a battleground

Latest News

Back To School

Parents weigh risks of sending kids back to school in fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
We talk to two parents who tell us how their children will be attending school this fall.

News

Parents already worried about reopening schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
Some parents will be happy to see kids go back, others are hesitant

Sports

Packers sign 6th round pick C Hanson

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Packers are closing in on signing all their 2020 draft picks

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

Packers

Packers running back Aaron Jones plays on Sunday -- on Family Feud!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday, July 12, on WBAY-TV 2.

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 9 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.