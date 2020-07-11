A COMFORTABLE FINISH TO THE WEEKEND

Northerly winds will be ongoing tonight and Sunday so drier and more comfortable air will flow into Northeast Wisconsin. Lows tonight should settle into the mid 50s NORTH with lower 60s from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. Look for mostly sunny skies Sunday. It will be a cooler and less humid afternoon than we've experienced in some time.

Highs should stay in the middle and upper 70s. This will mark the coolest day so far this July and the first day since June 24 with a high in the 70s. It should be a dry day across eastern Wisconsin, but a few stray showers could develop WEST.

Sunday night should be the coolest night of the extended forecast with lows into the 50s on Monday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday and it should be slightly warmer with highs to near 80. The humidity will begin to increase late, and you'll likely notice it by Tuesday. Tuesday will start dry with some sunshine, but clouds will increase. A round of afternoon showers and storms could develop with rain more likely at night. Some storms will linger on Wednesday as will the humidity. Highs should be in the lower half of the 80s both days, with Tuesday being the warmer of the two. Our weather looks to turn warmer to end the work week. Highs Thursday and Friday should be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Given the continuing humidity, lows will rise into the mid... perhaps even the upper 60s by next weekend.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

MONDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lower humidity. LOW: 62 (50s NORTH)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and comfortable. Stray PM shower WEST? HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but generally comfortable. Higher humidity LATE. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning humid and breezy. Late showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms... especially EARLY. Humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88

