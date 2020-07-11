926 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Wisconsin, sets daily record for third straight day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For a third straight day, Wisconsin has set a record for the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health Services reported Sunday there were 926 new cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period. That’s 81 more than the previous record of 845 cases reported Friday.

The new cases reported Saturday were 7.7% of the tests that were completed, a rise of one percentage point from Friday and two percentage points from Thursday. That percentage is a key indicator of a state’s progress in getting the spread of the coronavirus under control -- but it’s continuing on an upward trend.

Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 58 reported new cases, while another five counties reported new deaths, including Waupaca County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 35,679 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus since February 5. Out of those cases, 19% (or 6,944 cases) are active, while another 78% (27,909 cases) are considered recovered. The 821 deaths make up 2.3% of all confirmed cases within the state.

Seven new deaths were also added to the state report, bringing the state’s death toll to 821. That percentage has been declining as more cases are diagnosed among younger people, who are more likely to recover from the virus or be asymptomatic.

The percentage of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 fell another two-tenths of one percent to 10.6%, after Friday’s report of 10.8%. 31 new people were hospitalized since Friday afternoon. Out of the 265 people currently hospitalized, there are 75 in intensive care units, two less than Friday.

The percentage of hospital beds in the state that are available remains at 23%. That number was at 21% earlier this week.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County by county cases: (Counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases or deaths reported on Saturday.)

Wisconsin

Adams - 37 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 7 cases (+2)

Barron - 43 cases (+2) (1 death)

Bayfield - 6 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 3,197 cases (+53) (44 deaths)

Buffalo - 13 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 5 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 151 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 132 cases (+2)

Clark - 99 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 116 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 45 cases

Dane – 2,884 cases (+113) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 511 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Door - 53 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 56 cases (+6)

Dunn - 54 cases

Eau Claire - 332 cases (+9) (1 death)

Florence - 4 cases

Fond du Lac - 374 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Forest - 48 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Grant - 198 cases (+10) (13 deaths)

Green - 106 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake – 42 cases (+1)

Iowa - 45 cases (+4)

Iron - 10 cases (+1) (2 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 34 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 352 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 50 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,697 cases (+20) (46 deaths)

Kewaunee - 75 cases (+6) (1 death)

La Crosse - 582 cases (+17)

Lafayette - 78 cases (+2)

Langlade - 10 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 21 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 147 cases (+8) (1 death)

Marathon - 268 cases (+11) (1 death)

Marinette - 89 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 49 cases (+5) (1 death)

Menominee - 9 cases

Milwaukee - 13,661 cases (+349 ) (398 deaths)

Monroe - 130 cases (+10) (1 death)

Oconto - 78 cases (+3)

Oneida - 28 cases (+4)

Outagamie - 633 cases (+18) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 303 cases (+16 ) ( 16 deaths) (+1)

Pepin - 14 cases (+9)

Pierce - 99 cases (+7)

Polk - 68 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Portage - 234 cases (+10)

Price – 8 cases (+2)

Racine - 2,326 cases (+20) ( 65 deaths)

Richland - 16 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,023 cases (+15) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 147 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 15 cases

Shawano - 94 cases (+3)

Sheboygan – 283 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 263 cases (+6 ) (2 death) (+1)

Taylor - 17 cases

Trempealeau - 178 cases (+6)

Vernon - 40 cases

Vilas - 16 cases (+1)

Walworth – 752 cases (+18) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 6 cases (+1)

Washington - 482 cases (+16 ) (19 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha - 1,630 cases (+54) (40 deaths)

Waupaca - 169 cases (+8) (13 deaths) (+2)

Waushara - 43 cases (+2)

Winnebago - 760 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Wood - 103 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 17 cases

Delta - 26 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 11 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton – 25 cases

Iron - 6 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 85 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 38 cases

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 7 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

