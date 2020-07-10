Wisconsin sets coronavirus record for 2nd day with 845 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second day, Wisconsin set a record for the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. The 845 cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period is 91 more than the previous record of 754 one day earlier.

That’s 6.67% of the tests that were completed, a rise of almost one percentage point from Thursday. That percentage is a key indicator of a state’s progress in getting the spread of the coronavirus under control -- but it’s continuing on an upward trend.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 34,753 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus since February 5. Nineteen percent of those patients, or 6,605, were diagnosed in the past 30 days.

Five deaths were added to the state report, including one in Brown County. There were 2 deaths in Kenosha County and one each in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

The death toll in Wisconsin is 814, which represents 2.3% of known cases. That percentage has been declining as more cases are diagnosed among younger people, who are more likely to recover from the virus or be asymptomatic.

Dodge County passed 500 cases with 9 new patients reported to the state.

The percentage of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 fell two-tenths of one percent to 10.8%. Forty more people were hospitalized since Thursday afternoon, but with deaths and patient releases there are 274 people currently hospitalized, a net decrease of 11 people from yesterday. There are 77 patients in intensive care units, one more than Thursday.

Twenty-three percent of hospital beds in the state are available, compared to 21% earlier this week.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County case numbers (counties in bold indicate an increase in cases or deaths):

Wisconsin

Adams - 37 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 5 cases (+2)

Barron - 41 cases (+2) (1 death)

Bayfield - 4 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,144 cases (+21) (44 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 11 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 5 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 143 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 130 cases (+3)

Clark - 98 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 113 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 45 cases (+1)

Dane – 2,771 cases (+119) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 501 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Door - 53 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 50 cases (+2)

Dunn - 54 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 323 cases (+9) (1 death)

Florence - 4 cases

Fond du Lac - 364 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Forest - 47 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Grant - 188 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Green - 105 cases (+2) (1 death)

Green Lake - 41 cases

Iowa - 41 cases (+3)

Iron - 9 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 34 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 338 cases (+23) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 50 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,697 cases (+31) (46 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 69 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 565 cases (+9)

Lafayette - 76 cases

Langlade - 10 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 20 cases

Manitowoc - 139 cases (+7) (1 death)

Marathon - 257 cases (+17) (1 death)

Marinette - 82 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 44 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 9 cases

Milwaukee - 13,312 cases (+228) (398 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 120 cases (+10) (1 death)

Oconto - 75 cases (+2)

Oneida - 24 cases

Outagamie - 615 cases (+17) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 287 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 4=5 cases (+1)

Pierce - 92 cases (+9)

Polk - 66 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 224 cases (+13)

Price - 6 cases (+2)

Racine - 2,306 cases (+12) (65 deaths)

Richland - 16 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,008 cases (+26) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 144 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 15 cases

Shawano - 91 cases (+2)

Sheboygan – 275 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 257 cases (+14) (1 death)

Taylor - 19 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 172 cases (+4)

Vernon - 41 cases (+1)

Vilas - 15 cases (+1)

Walworth – 734 cases (+11) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 5 cases

Washington - 466 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,576 cases (+93) (40 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 161 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Waushara - 41 cases (+3)

Winnebago - 755 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Wood - 101 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 17 cases (+2)

Delta - 26 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 17 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 11 cases (+1) (1 deaths)

Houghton - 25 cases (+1)

Iron - 6 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 85 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 38 cases (+7)

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 7 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.