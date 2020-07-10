Wisconsin National Guard rolls out COVID-19 testing website

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - There will soon be a new tool available that aims to provide shorter wait times and faster results for COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday an online registration site called “COVID Connect” is rolling out for National Guard testing sites.

The governor says the National Guard completed up to 40 percent more tests per hour when it used the new registration system at Alliant Energy Center for two days last week. Not everyone provided an email address, but 3,800 people who were tested over those two days received an email to see their results online.

The governor says COVID Connect lets patients register using a computer or mobile device, shortening wait times at testing sites. Once you’re registered, you receive an email confirming the registration with a unique, personal code and another email providing a link to report suspected exposure to the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

When your test is processed, you receive an email giving you access to the test result.

COVID Connect will soon be available for National Guard testing sites across the state based on readiness and testing volume.

