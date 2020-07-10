UW reacts to Big Ten decision on conference-only games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez released a statement Thursday night, reacting for the Big Ten’s decision earlier in the day that all fall sports will only play conference games in 2020, if they play any games.

Alvarez wrote "Needless to say, this announcement greatly affects our 2020 season in a number of ways. At the moment, we do not know what our schedules will look like or how many home games we will have. We hope to have that information from the conference as soon as possible.

No matter how many home games we have this season, game day at Camp Randall Stadium will look different. We will not be able to accommodate a full stadium. Through ongoing discussions with campus and local health officials, we are developing our plan to provide a safe game day environment for everyone. Once we have more clarity regarding the football schedule and the capacity of Camp Randall Stadium we will be able to communicate our ticketing plans.”

You can read the entire statement here:

Dear loyal Badger fan, pic.twitter.com/dvVI5vaIdc — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) July 9, 2020

The decision by the Big Ten means the Badgers football game against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field has been canceled. The two teams are scheduled to play in Chicago at Soldier Field in 2021. The Green Bay Packers issued this statement about the UW-Notre Dame game being called off:

"The University of Notre Dame has informed the Packers that the game scheduled for Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field has been canceled due to the pandemic and the Big 10 Conference reducing their schedule to conference-only games. While we are disappointed with the game's cancelation, we completely understand and respect the decision.

"We are very hopeful to reschedule the game in the future. The Packers are proud to host such games at Lambeau Field and, with the community, experience the incredible atmosphere surrounding college football.

“We also are proud to be a part of Greater Green Bay’s enthusiastic reception of both schools and their fans for an exciting weekend of football and related activities. We appreciate the economic impact it brings to our community and we look forward to hosting future college football games at Lambeau Field.”

The decision by the Big Ten gives the conference some flexibility in scheduling around potential Covid-19 problems. But even the conference admits that still may not be enough to have any sports in the fall. “”This is not a fait accompli that we’re going to have sports in the fall,” Warren told Big Ten Network. “We may not have sports in the fall. We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on Thursday during an appearance on the Big Ten Network. “We just wanted to make sure this was the next logical step to try and rely on our medical experts to keep our student athletes at the center of all of our decisions and make sure they are as healthy as they can possibly be from a mental, physical and emotional wellness standpoint.”

"We made a vow early on that, first and foremost, we would put the health, the safety and the wellness of our student-athletes at the center of all of our decisions."



Kevin Warren talks the timing of the @bigten's decision, and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/D0Y4GXXnAz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.