Therapy dogs return to Appleton International Airport

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - After four months of being away, therapy dogs are back on the job at the Appleton International Airport.

The program is a partnership with the Fox Valley Humane Association. It pairs experienced dog handlers with well-trained, friendly dogs that visit with travelers on the airport’s main concourse to reduce the stress of flying or waiting.

”They love the dogs here at Appleton. We see the kids on the floor playing with the dogs, and the parents are happy because the kids have something to occupy them for a few minutes. But most excited are the dogs, because imagine these working dogs being stuck home for four months. So they were very excited to come to work today here at the airport,” Pat Tracey ‚the airport’s marketing manager, said.

In 2009, therapy dogs spent 250 hours with passengers at Appleton Airport.

The Fox Valley Humane Association says in addition to visiting the airport, it’s in the midst of a $100,000 matching grant campaign to help with efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on that, visit www.foxvalleypets.org.

