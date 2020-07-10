St. Norbert College releases details of phased reopening

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College is releasing more details on its plan to reopen for in-person classes in the fall.

In its “Return to Campus” plan, faculty and students are “urged” to wear face coverings, but unlike some colleges and universities St. Norbert did not say they would be mandatory. The De Pere college also urges people to maintain physical distancing and stay home when sick.

Before returning to campus, everyone will have to complete a checklist to be clear that they’re free of COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently the campus is in “Phase 1.” At the beginning of August, the school plans to put “Phase 2″ into effect. That’s when employees will be welcome back to campus. On August 20 and August 21, students are expected to move back in; the move-in schedule will be staggered to avoid crowding. Students above freshman year can make appointments to move in earlier, between August 17 and August 19.

The complete Return to Campus plan can be seen at https://www.snc.edu/covid19/.

