SEVERE RISK HAS PASSED...

Scattered showers and NON-SEVERE storms will be with us into the night and some may linger into the early part of Friday… Runoff will continue and low laying areas could see some localized flooding or ponding of water.

Friday marks a bit of a change. After some early morning t’showers sun returns. A northwest wind will gradually bring in some less humid air. It will still be warm – Well into the 80s.

The weekend looks a bit more comfortable. But there is a chance of thundershowers Saturday Night into portions of Sunday.

Humidity cranks up again next week. Also returning, other storm chances.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Muggy. Showers, some thunder. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: An early t’shower possible, mostly sunny afternoon. A later day pop-up shower? Humidity drops LATE or at night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and only slightly humid. At night, a chance of a shower. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then sun. Just slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Plenty of sun. A bit warmer, just slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Small chance of a t’storm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, very warm & humid. Scattered storms. High: 87 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun. High: 85

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.