Advertisement

SEVERE RISK HAS PASSED...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and NON-SEVERE storms will be with us into the night and some may linger into the early part of Friday… Runoff will continue and low laying areas could see some localized flooding or ponding of water.

Friday marks a bit of a change. After some early morning t’showers sun returns. A northwest wind will gradually bring in some less humid air. It will still be warm – Well into the 80s.

The weekend looks a bit more comfortable. But there is a chance of thundershowers Saturday Night into portions of Sunday.

Humidity cranks up again next week. Also returning, other storm chances.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Muggy. Showers, some thunder. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: An early t’shower possible, mostly sunny afternoon. A later day pop-up shower? Humidity drops LATE or at night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and only slightly humid. At night, a chance of a shower. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then sun. Just slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Plenty of sun. A bit warmer, just slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Small chance of a t’storm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, very warm & humid. Scattered storms. High: 87 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun. High: 85

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy weather moves in

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scattered storms may linger into early Friday

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms may become severe

Updated: 6 hours ago
Storms this afternoon and evening could bring 1" hail and damaging wind gusts.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind, hail, downpours

Updated: 8 hours ago
Strong or damaging wind gusts, hail to 1″, and heavy downpours.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
Strong or damaging wind gusts, hail to 1″, and heavy downpours.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
Storms may be strong to severe this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Severe storms possible Thursday throughout the region

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
We'll be tracking a system throughout the day Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. We'll have the latest on-air, online, and on our weather app.

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Tracking possible severe storms for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
There may be some storms tonight, but we're looking at some severe storms for Thursday. Check out what we're tracking on PinPoint Predictor.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stray storm chance

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
Only stray showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.