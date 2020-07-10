Advertisement

Recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling seen as win for tribal sovereignty

Oneida Nation reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Oneida Nation reacts to Supreme Court ruling(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - A recent Supreme Court ruling involving tribal lands in Oklahoma sets a precedent for tribal sovereignty across the nation.

“I think it’s a great victory, I think it’s huge,” said Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that a large portion of Eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian Reservation has received praise from Native nations across the country, including Oneida Nation.

“I was quite excited,” said Hill. “I think it’s a great decision coming out of the Supreme Court to kind of reaffirm what we’ve always believed here in Oneida that allotment is not disestablishment of a reservation.”

Oklahoma argued, in part, that Congress ended the Muscogee Creek Reservation during the allotment era, when tribes were pressured to divide their land into smaller lots for individual tribal members to own.

The Supreme Court’s majority opinion, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, determined allotment does not equate disestablishment of a reservation.

“Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word,” Gorsuch wrote.

“It is clear that the intent of Congress must be there in writing, explicitly abolishing or disestablishing a reservation,” said Hill. “I think it is a very good, strongly written opinion, decision that I think is really helpful to tribes across the country.”

Hill says states attempting to argue allotment disestablishes a reservation, and therefore its sovereignty, is nothing new.

“Many tribal nations across this country have faced very similar arguments from not just states but local governments, as well,” said Hill.

Oneida Nation is currently in litigation against Hobart, arguing it shouldn’t be subject to the village’s Special Events Permit Ordinance for Big Apple Fest because the event happens on land within reservation boundaries established in 1838.

“Hobart’s opinion that the reservation was disestablished through allotment, that is the very same argument that was decided in this case,” said Hill.

Hobart did not provide a statement in time for this story.

Hill, meanwhile, thinks the Supreme Court ruling clarifies tribal jurisdiction in a way that can lead to a better future between tribes and local governments.

“As we continue to work with other local governments in the area, City of Green Bay, Town of Oneida, Brown and Outagamie counties, that we continue to create better relationships and build upon this more clarified understanding,” said Hill.

For more information on the U.S. Supreme Court case, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WPS closing Green Bay offices

Updated: 19 minutes ago
WPS says hundreds of employees will continue working from home

News

Door County Board votes against pursuing mandatory mask order

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Door County Board of Supervisors votes against a local ordinance or public health order to make wearing a mask in public a requirement.

Local

WPS closing downtown building as more work from home

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The company is asking hundreds of employees to work remotely -- for good.

News

Children's Wisconsin fundraiser moved online

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The pandemic forces Dairy Cares to move its 10th annual garden party online

Latest News

News

Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is moving its annual Garden Party event to a virtual fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is changing its annual Garden Party fundraiser into an online virtual event.

Crime

Dairy Queen restaurants burglarized in Howard, Ashwaubenon

Updated: 1 hours ago
A restaurant on Glendale Ave. was burglarized shortly before midnight. The one on S. Ridge Rd. was hit about 30 minutes later.

News

How much did you get? July 9-10 rainfall totals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The following 24-hour totals were provided to the National Weather Service.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin sets coronavirus record for 2nd day with 845 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
That's 91 more cases than Thursday's record, and 6.65% of the test results.

News

Cheese store owner pleads guilty to theft from farmers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A cheese company owner has pleaded guilty to felony theft from more than 80 farmers in central Wisconsin.

News

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others.