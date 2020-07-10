Packers sign 5th round pick LB Martin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers signed 5th round pick Kamal Martin on Thursday. The linebacker out of Minnesota is the 7th of 9 picks to sign with the team.

Martin has a chance to earn some playing time early as there are not many experienced, inside linebackers on the Packers roster heading into training camp.

3rd round pick TE Josiah Deguara, and 6th round pick C Jake Hanson, remain unsigned.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.