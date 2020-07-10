Advertisement

Packers sign 5th round pick LB Martin

7 of 9 draft picks have signed.
Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (21) tackles Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (21) tackles Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers signed 5th round pick Kamal Martin on Thursday. The linebacker out of Minnesota is the 7th of 9 picks to sign with the team.

Martin has a chance to earn some playing time early as there are not many experienced, inside linebackers on the Packers roster heading into training camp.

3rd round pick TE Josiah Deguara, and 6th round pick C Jake Hanson, remain unsigned.

