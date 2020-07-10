Advertisement

Man sentenced for brutal assault on woman on Menominee reservation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man formerly from Neopit was sentenced to 90 months in prison for a brutal assault on a the Menominee Indian Reservation last October.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Frank Sackatook III punched a woman and kicked her repeatedly in the head with steel-toed boots in an unprovoked attack on the side of a road on October 17, 2019.

Prosecutors say the victim suffered bleeding on the brain that required multiple surgeries and will be dealing with the effects of the injuries for a very long time.

Sackatook pleaded guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in February.

At sentencing, U.S. Judge William Griesbach noted Sackatook has a history of violent crimes and ordered him to be supervised release for 3 years after prison.

