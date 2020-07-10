How much did you get? July 9-10 rainfall totals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rainfall totals are in from July 9-10. A storm dumped several inches of rain on some communities in Northeast Wisconsin.

The following 24-hour totals were provided to the National Weather Service. They come from trained spotters, weather services and public reports.

Rainfall totals are organized by county, from highest total to lowest total.

MUNICIPALITY TOTAL (INCHES) COUNTY DATE DENMARK 2.53 BROWN 7/10/2020 BELLEVUE 2.00 BROWN 7/10/2020 DE PERE 1.96 BROWN 7/10/2020 WRIGHTSTOWN 1.96 BROWN 7/10/2020 GREEN BAY AIRPORT 1.08 BROWN 7/10/2020 GREEN BAY BOTANICAL GARDEN 0.94 BROWN 7/10/2020 SUAMICO 0.69 BROWN 7/10/2020 ALLOUEZ 0.34 BROWN 7/09/2020 CHILTON 4.10 CALUMET 7/10/2020 BRILLION 3.05 CALUMET 7/10/2020 MENASHA 2.76 CALUMET 7/10/2020 NEW HOLSTEIN 2.34 CALUMET 7/10/2020 STOCKBRIDGE 1.41 CALUMET 7/10/2020 FORESTVILLE 1.53 DOOR 7/10/2020 STURGEON BAY AIRPORT 1.42 DOOR 7/10/2020 STURGEON BAY EXP FARM 1.31 DOOR 7/10/2020 BRUSSELS 1.06 DOOR 7/10/2020 ELLISON BAY 0.98 DOOR 7/10/2020 FISH CREEK 0.91 DOOR 7/10/2020 POTAWATOMI STATE PARK 0.75 DOOR 7/10/2020 BAILEYS HARBOR 0.71 DOOR 7/10/2020 WASHINGTON ISLAND 0.67 DOOR 7/10/2020 SISTER BAY 0.65 DOOR 7/10/2020 EPHRAIM 0.62 DOOR 7/10/2020 SPREAD EAGLE 1.05 FLORENCE 7/10/2020 FLORENCE 0.60 FLORENCE 7/10/2020 ARGONNE 0.76 FOREST 7/10/2020 WABENO 0.69 FOREST 7/10/2020 MOLE LAKE 0.36 FOREST 7/10/2020 LUXEMBURG 1.75 KEWAUNEE 7/10/2020 KEWAUNEE 1.40 KEWAUNEE 7/10/2020 ANTIGO 1.12 LANGLADE 7/10/2020 WHITE LAKE 0.35 LANGLADE 7/10/2020 ST. NAZIANZ 3.77 MANITOWOC 7/10/2020 BRILLION 2.85 MANITOWOC 7/10/2020 VALDERS 2.67 MANITOWOC 7/10/2020 MISHICOT 2.10 MANITOWOC 7/10/2020 TWO RIVERS 1.78 MANITOWOC 7/10/2020

