How much did you get? July 9-10 rainfall totals
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rainfall totals are in from July 9-10. A storm dumped several inches of rain on some communities in Northeast Wisconsin.
The following 24-hour totals were provided to the National Weather Service. They come from trained spotters, weather services and public reports.
Rainfall totals are organized by county, from highest total to lowest total.
|MUNICIPALITY
|TOTAL (INCHES)
|COUNTY
|DATE
|DENMARK
|2.53
|BROWN
|7/10/2020
|BELLEVUE
|2.00
|BROWN
|7/10/2020
|DE PERE
|1.96
|BROWN
|7/10/2020
|WRIGHTSTOWN
|1.96
|BROWN
|7/10/2020
|GREEN BAY AIRPORT
|1.08
|BROWN
|7/10/2020
|GREEN BAY BOTANICAL GARDEN
|0.94
|BROWN
|7/10/2020
|SUAMICO
|0.69
|BROWN
|7/10/2020
|ALLOUEZ
|0.34
|BROWN
|7/09/2020
|CHILTON
|4.10
|CALUMET
|7/10/2020
|BRILLION
|3.05
|CALUMET
|7/10/2020
|MENASHA
|2.76
|CALUMET
|7/10/2020
|NEW HOLSTEIN
|2.34
|CALUMET
|7/10/2020
|STOCKBRIDGE
|1.41
|CALUMET
|7/10/2020
|FORESTVILLE
|1.53
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|STURGEON BAY AIRPORT
|1.42
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|STURGEON BAY EXP FARM
|1.31
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|BRUSSELS
|1.06
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|ELLISON BAY
|0.98
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|FISH CREEK
|0.91
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|POTAWATOMI STATE PARK
|0.75
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|BAILEYS HARBOR
|0.71
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|WASHINGTON ISLAND
|0.67
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|SISTER BAY
|0.65
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|EPHRAIM
|0.62
|DOOR
|7/10/2020
|SPREAD EAGLE
|1.05
|FLORENCE
|7/10/2020
|FLORENCE
|0.60
|FLORENCE
|7/10/2020
|ARGONNE
|0.76
|FOREST
|7/10/2020
|WABENO
|0.69
|FOREST
|7/10/2020
|MOLE LAKE
|0.36
|FOREST
|7/10/2020
|LUXEMBURG
|1.75
|KEWAUNEE
|7/10/2020
|KEWAUNEE
|1.40
|KEWAUNEE
|7/10/2020
|ANTIGO
|1.12
|LANGLADE
|7/10/2020
|WHITE LAKE
|0.35
|LANGLADE
|7/10/2020
|ST. NAZIANZ
|3.77
|MANITOWOC
|7/10/2020
|BRILLION
|2.85
|MANITOWOC
|7/10/2020
|VALDERS
|2.67
|MANITOWOC
|7/10/2020
|MISHICOT
|2.10
|MANITOWOC
|7/10/2020
|TWO RIVERS
|1.78
|MANITOWOC
|7/10/2020
