How much did you get? July 9-10 rainfall totals

Terry captures rain in Grand Chute.
Terry captures rain in Grand Chute.(Terry)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rainfall totals are in from July 9-10. A storm dumped several inches of rain on some communities in Northeast Wisconsin.

The following 24-hour totals were provided to the National Weather Service. They come from trained spotters, weather services and public reports.

Rainfall totals are organized by county, from highest total to lowest total.

MUNICIPALITYTOTAL (INCHES)COUNTYDATE
DENMARK2.53BROWN7/10/2020
BELLEVUE2.00BROWN7/10/2020
DE PERE1.96BROWN7/10/2020
WRIGHTSTOWN1.96BROWN7/10/2020
GREEN BAY AIRPORT1.08BROWN7/10/2020
GREEN BAY BOTANICAL GARDEN0.94BROWN7/10/2020
SUAMICO0.69BROWN7/10/2020
ALLOUEZ0.34BROWN7/09/2020
CHILTON4.10CALUMET7/10/2020
BRILLION3.05CALUMET7/10/2020
MENASHA2.76CALUMET7/10/2020
NEW HOLSTEIN2.34CALUMET7/10/2020
STOCKBRIDGE1.41CALUMET7/10/2020
FORESTVILLE1.53DOOR7/10/2020
STURGEON BAY AIRPORT1.42DOOR7/10/2020
STURGEON BAY EXP FARM1.31DOOR7/10/2020
BRUSSELS1.06DOOR7/10/2020
ELLISON BAY0.98DOOR7/10/2020
FISH CREEK0.91DOOR7/10/2020
POTAWATOMI STATE PARK0.75DOOR7/10/2020
BAILEYS HARBOR0.71DOOR7/10/2020
WASHINGTON ISLAND0.67DOOR7/10/2020
SISTER BAY0.65DOOR7/10/2020
EPHRAIM0.62DOOR7/10/2020
SPREAD EAGLE1.05FLORENCE7/10/2020
FLORENCE0.60FLORENCE7/10/2020
ARGONNE0.76FOREST7/10/2020
WABENO0.69FOREST7/10/2020
MOLE LAKE0.36FOREST7/10/2020
LUXEMBURG1.75KEWAUNEE7/10/2020
KEWAUNEE1.40KEWAUNEE7/10/2020
ANTIGO1.12LANGLADE7/10/2020
WHITE LAKE0.35LANGLADE7/10/2020
ST. NAZIANZ3.77MANITOWOC7/10/2020
BRILLION2.85MANITOWOC7/10/2020
VALDERS2.67MANITOWOC7/10/2020
MISHICOT2.10MANITOWOC7/10/2020
TWO RIVERS1.78MANITOWOC7/10/2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

